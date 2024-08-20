Viking (NYSE:VIK) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIK. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Viking Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $2,715,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,989,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

