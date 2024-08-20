Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Vista Energy has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

