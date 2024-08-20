Waldencast (WALD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waldencast Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

