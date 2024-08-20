Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $33,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

