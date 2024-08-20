Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

