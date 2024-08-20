Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.