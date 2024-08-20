Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,360,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $203.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

