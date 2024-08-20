Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,814 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CAG opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

