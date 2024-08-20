Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

FMB stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

