Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

