Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trex (TREX)

8/12/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

8/7/2024 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

8/7/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $107.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $19,475,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

