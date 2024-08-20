Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $45.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

BILL opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.61.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

