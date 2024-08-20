Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average is $185.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

