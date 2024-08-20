Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,375 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CGXU opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.