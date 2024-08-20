Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.