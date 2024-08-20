Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.