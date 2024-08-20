Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

