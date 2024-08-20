Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,768,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 238,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,148 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 95,476 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

