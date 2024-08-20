Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

