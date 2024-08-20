Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,853 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Emory University acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,235,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.04.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

