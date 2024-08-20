Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,850 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDIG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,922.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $79,746. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

