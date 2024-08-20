Western Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

