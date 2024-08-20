Western Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,038,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGV opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $124.58.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.