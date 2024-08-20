Western Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $543.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.93 and its 200 day moving average is $522.31.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

