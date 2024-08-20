Western Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. NWI Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,890,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.