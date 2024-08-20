Western Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

