Western Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,855,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

