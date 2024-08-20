Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $722.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

