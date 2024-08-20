Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $269.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

