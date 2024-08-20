Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $563.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.80. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

