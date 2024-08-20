Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.