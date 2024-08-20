Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

