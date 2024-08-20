Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

