Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $219.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

