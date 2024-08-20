Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGOV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395,705 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 803,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 274,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 209,748 shares during the last quarter.

LGOV opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

