Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.