Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 891,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

