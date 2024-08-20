Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.