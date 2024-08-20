Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

