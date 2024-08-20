Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 583,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

