Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

