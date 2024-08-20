Whirlpool Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

