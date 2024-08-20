Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.46

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and traded as low as $165.37. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 14,870 shares.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.