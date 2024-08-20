Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.46

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and traded as low as $165.37. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 14,870 shares.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

