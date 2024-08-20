Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

