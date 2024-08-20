Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Workday by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.