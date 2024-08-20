Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 5,035 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

