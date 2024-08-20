Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $301.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.89 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

