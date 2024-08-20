Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,773 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,953,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other City news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. City Holding has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

