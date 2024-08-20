Zhang Financial LLC Invests $727,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

