Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 416,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 373,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

