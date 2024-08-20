Zhang Financial LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $688.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $655.35 and its 200 day moving average is $622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

